New administration revives embattled Athlone orphanage

Cape Times – The Rebuilding and Life Skills Training Centre, also known as Realistic, which took over operations at an embattled Athlone orphanage, said it had improved the home’s quality assurance results from 33% to 70%, in about two years. This comes after an investigation by the Kromboom North Civic Association into the development of 62 flats on the property raised questions about the facility’s management. In a letter to mayor Dan Plato and the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town, the association alleged possible mismanagement and dysfunction, including non-existent financial reports, among other issues, at the former St Francis Children’s Home, now the Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre. Realistic executive director Soloman Madikane said that in June 2018, the organisation was approached by government to intervene after a Department of Social Development (DSD) evaluation which gave St Francis a quality assurance score of 33%. “(This) was when Realistic was mandated to mentor the home.

“The Realistic Board was not involved in any running of the home and ownership of any assets; we were just involved on programs and making sure that service was successfully provided to the children that are residing at the home.”

He said the poor financial position the home was left in meant a re-evaluation of expenses and staffing. “I asked all staff members to sign new contracts so that we can start to deduct UIF, PAYE - all of these which were not happening when Realistic was mentoring them.

“When I was going through the contracts and reviews, I had to dismiss some staff members as I was not happy with their performance. Since we took over, an audit was done and financials are available.”

He said donations could be fully accounted for.

Realistic chairperson John Gilmour said that while the centre had only recently taken over responsibility for the home, it was clear that significant strides had been made in the past few months.

“The department has supported the transition, and we are determined to ensure that the children in the centre are well cared for and that all fiduciary matters - relating to the centre - are managed with integrity, transparency and accountability.

“We cannot answer for what happened in prior years, but can assure you that there has been a clear change of management and leadership under Madikane’s guidance, and with real support and mandate from the DSD,” Gilmour said.

