'New Bill a threat to already stressed women's shelter services'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town: The National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) says the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services. NSMSA’s Western Cape representative and director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre, Bernadine Bachar, said the current iteration of the Bill was punitive in nature. “Rather than serving to protect survivors, it will further prejudice them, as it will lead to the closure of organisations that are more informal in nature, especially those in rural areas. Many will be unwilling or unable to undergo the certification process and will face criminal charges in the absence of certification.” The draft Bill was published and released for public comment by department in July. The closing date for public comment is tomorrow. “Women’s shelters, in particular, are already seriously compromised as a result of underfunding, with some struggling to even keep their doors open.

“Now, with its proposed requirements, shelters will need even more funds in order to comply and be able to provide these critical services,” Bachar said.

Head of the NSMSA executive, Zubeda Dangor, said they were very worried about the criminalisation of Victim Support Services.

“Another concern is with the broad definition of ‘service provider’. This poses a serious danger to those who are unaware that they will be implicated by the Bill and may face criminal sanctions as a result.

“It also means that there is no longer a special focus on psycho-social care,” Dangor said.

NSMSA executive member and St Anne’s Home for Women and Children director Joy Lange said the legal requirement for all stakeholders, who offer victim support, to register with the Department of Social Development, is also problematic.

“The economic burden and cost of an additional registration as well as human resources will further overload already constrained women’s abuse shelters that provide the necessary support to abused women.”

Mpumalanga Provincial Shelter Representative Fisani Mahlangu said while there is a need to strengthen victim support services, adding additional layers of compliance and registration, without addressing the long-standing underfunding of women’s shelters will place these organisations at even greater risk of closure.

To comment, visit: https://www.gov.za/documents/victim-support-services-bill-draft-7-aug-2020-0000

Cape Times