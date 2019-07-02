File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – School furniture in public schools hadn't changed in 100 years, Stellenbosch University said, as its researchers from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences division of physiotherapy developed a multifunctional innovation for pupils that encourages movement in the classroom. The Kuze is the result of years of research in posture and ergonomics by Professor Quinette Louw, executive head of the Department of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, and SU researchers Dr Sjan-Mari Brown and Dominic Fisher.

The researchers said they found that pupils in the province still used mismatched classroom furniture that restricted movement and optimal sitting posture.

The Kuze was designed to allow pupils to easily transition between sitting and standing in the classroom.

It’s a simple, robust innovation that helps reduce the health risks associated with sedentary behaviour, like obesity and Type 2 diabetes, while also reducing the risk of back and neck pain.

Regular changes in position have also been shown to increase attention, which directly benets academic performance. Louw said that the Kuze was not only a height-adjustable chair, but it transformed into a height-adjustable standing desk when placed on an existing desk or table.

“When used as a standing desk, the Kuze takes up significantly less classroom oor space. This facilitates additional movement.

“It also facilitates group work, which traditional desks and chairs invariably restrict as a result of their bulk and weight,” Louw said.

The Kuze doesn’t have any mechanical parts, making it easy for young children to adjust it themselves.

Once children have identified their ideal sitting and standing height levels with the help of an adult, they can quickly and independently transition between sitting and standing in the classroom or in their home environment.

“The Kuze ‘grows’ with the child and can be used from the age of 3 up to 18 years. The Kuze has a sliding desktop that can be moved to the right or left, increasing the work surface. It also comes with a removable component that easily attaches to create a book or document stand,” Louw said.

Louw and her team recently put the Kuze to the test in classrooms in Kensington and Gugulethu, with the aim of determining the extent to which the equipment increased activity levels.

In the study, objective measures of physical activity were measured with wearable physical-activity logging sensors before introducing the Kuze into the classrooms.

More measurements were taken two months later.

“Our ndings indicated that pupils can spend up to 95% of classroom time and 90% of their school day sitting.

“The initial study ndings showed that by simply exchanging traditional classroom furniture for the Kuze, there was a decrease in the amount of sitting time,” Louw said

While the Kuze isn’t yet available for sale, plans for commercialisation are under way.