Cape Town – The proposal to increase the number of black rhinos that can be killed as trophies – after arguing the money raised will support conservation of the critically endangered species – has been met with mixed reaction. Yesterday, Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson Albi Modise confirmed that the Conference of Parties for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) currently sitting in Geneva, Switzerland, approved the proposal.

He, however, emphasised that a final decision had not been made. This would only come at the conclusion of the gathering.

“South Africa is not in a position to comment on committee discussions before the final decisions are taken by the plenary on the outer days of the Conference of Parties to Cites.

"The conference approved the proposal allowing for a total number of hunting trophies of adult male black rhinoceros not exceeding 0.5% of the current total black rhinoceros population in South Africa as reported in the year of export.

“This applies equally to the three sub-species of black rhino. South Africa will set a minimum science-based threshold for the black rhinoceros population below which the quota shall not apply,” Modise added.

South Africa proposed to implement an adaptive management approach in relation to its export quota for black rhino-hunting trophies by amending the current fixed quota of five adult males to a flexible quota system.

Therefore, the number of permits that can be issued can be increased or decreased, depending on the size of the population, Modise said.

“Hunting of black rhino remains outlawed in all national parks in line with our national policies and strategies for the management of the species.

"This Cites amendment in the setting of the hunting quota is explicit that hunting of black rhino is confined to adult males beyond their breeding age.

“The removal of these males is an effective biological management strategy for enhancing the reproductive rates of the black rhino population.”

Hunting was proven to be an effective mechanism for incentivising the private sector to contribute to the conservation of rhino and therefore makes an important contribution to the overall survival of the species, Modise said.

“There was an average of three to four permits issued per annum in the last few years. Strict criteria have been established in order to ensure that only specific males are hunted.”

WWF South Africa wildlife programme senior manager Dr Jo Shaw said a Cites approval of an amendment to South Africa’s black rhino trophy- hunting quota appears sustainable based on current information on rhino numbers and trends.

“At current population levels, this would equate to less than 10 animals per year. In implementing the new regulations, we flag that practical issues need to be worked out with regards ensuring accurate information is readily available on population size and trends to allow the threshold to be calculated and quota halted if necessary.

"There is a need for ongoing incentives and support for rhino conservation and to address illegal trafficking of horn remains.”

Conservation organisation Helping Rhino’s said: “As much as we all hate the idea of a rhino losing its life for ‘fun’ or ‘sport’, if someone could prove that the funding from these hunts will help to protect the remaining 2 000 rhino, we would probably accept it, through gritted teeth.

“On the one hand, we are saying we must stop illegal poaching of rhino and, on the other hand, we are saying it is okay for a hunter to come to Africa and kill a rhino.

"What message does this send to the communities we are working tirelessly with to respect our wildlife and not kill it?”

The organisation added that the level of poaching and habitat loss, however, was a much bigger threat to the overall population of rhino.