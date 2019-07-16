File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Robben Island will soon increase its passenger carrying capacity by 270 as it has acquired a new ferry. This acquisition is a part of a greater operational plan to prepare for a seamless visitor experience ahead of peak season.

Named after the first recorded female political prisoner on Robben Island, Krotoa, the new ferry arrived last Friday. .

Robben Island Museum visitor operations specialist Ellerick Olckers said: “We are very excited about Kroata’s arrival as this will enhance our carrying capacity as a key component to ensuring high visitor numbers and a seamless visitor experience.”

Olckers was appointed a year ago to address visitor experience and improve Robben Island’s operations.

Several interventions are planned as part of the new operational structure and plan. The new structure lends itself to a more integrated and seamless value chain approach that is aimed at improving overall visitor experience and operational capacity, Olckers said.

“It is of critical importance that we prepare for peak periods months in advance. This enables the organisation to be ready in terms of resource acquisition, training of staff, increasing ferry capacity, and retail requirement planning.

‘‘We would like to proactively prepare to avoid situations where we are caught on the back foot , which may detract from visitors’ experience of the Island,” said Olckers.

“Our staff are undoubtedly our number one asset, with most of them having a wealth of experience with regards to peak periods, which we can tap into as we prepare for the next peak season. We always appreciate their input, from which the organisation can learn and grow.”

Krotoa is a catamaran passenger ferry. She was designed by Incat Crowther and built by Penguin Shipyards.

She is built to Bureau Veritas Classification standards and is fully High Speed Craft (HSC) code compliant. She has a gross tonnage of 319 tons a speed of 28.5 knots at a 100 percent load.

She is expected to take her maiden journey once full marine processes have been finalised and cleared by the South African Maritime Safety Authority.