Cape Town – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has welcomed their new generation search and rescue vessels to South Africa at the V&A Waterfront. The official welcoming party of the took place at Quay 4 on Saturday, where about 400 guests joined the team to celebrate the new sophisticated rescue vessels’ inclusion in the volunteer organisation’s search and rescue fleet.

After a two-year build project, the vessels were successfully delivered to Cape Town at no charge by NSRI’s local partner, Safmarine, on March 28.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “Our fleet of 10m and 12m rescue vessels (known as class 1 rescue vessels) are ready to be retired.

“Our commitment to our volunteer crew is to provide top-class rescue boats suited to the severe conditions in which we operate.”

Lambinon said the NSRI would need to replace the current class 1 rescue boats with craft well suited to the search and rescue missions, including deep-sea operations, medical evacuations and mass rescue incidents.

The vessel chosen to fulfil this role is the 14m SAR (search and rescue) ORC.

The SAR ORC Alick Rennie - which is destined for Sea Rescue’s Station 5 in Durban and departed from Cape Town yesterday - has the latest electronic navigation and communication equipment and is self-righting, which will give increased safety for crew and those who the NSRI rescue.

NSRI chief executive Dr Cleeve Robertson said: “It’s our vision to support local people and local industries by having our rescue boats built in South Africa.

"We are very proud to announce that Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing will partner with the NSRI to build the future generation of deep-sea search and rescue fleet in Cape Town.”

