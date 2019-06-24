File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Access to unauthorised items was one of the reasons cited for inmate deaths, a seminar by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) highlighted. The seminar, held under the banner Death in Correctional Centres, engaged the issue in South African correctional centres, with JICS making recommendations on curbing inmate deaths.

Between 2015 and 2018, 1 495 natural deaths, 28 unnatural deaths (homicides), and 78 self-inflicted/suicides were reported at correctional centres.

The majority of inmate deaths recorded were males, at 1 460, with females at 35.

JICS said the figures were relative to the inmate population in correctional centres across the country.

Of that figure, 1 063 were sentenced males, and 28 were sentenced females.

The highest percentage of male deaths took place in the Gauteng region (269 sentenced, 107 remand); followed by KZN (205 sentenced, 68 remand); and Limpopo (191 sentenced, 75 remand) respectively.

The majority of female deaths took place in Gauteng (9 sentenced, 2 remand) and KZN (8 sentenced, 3 remand).

Inspecting Judge Johann van der Westhuizen said he gathered from the statistics the majority of inmates dying were those who entered the correctional system soon after they were sentenced.

“An inference is then made that newly incarcerated inmates have a shorter lifespan than those who have been in the system for approximately five years or more.”

JICS said they learnt that inmates had access to several illegal items that were used in the harming and killing of inmates, like self-made knives.

The inspectorate recommended the department embark on a strong anti-gang strategy at the correctional centres.

“The department should conduct extensive searches to curb the issue of self-made weapons at the centres.

“Inmates must at least be involved in some compulsory activities when they are admitted.

“Officials need to be trained in the use of minimum force.

“The NPA and SAPS must look into incidents that occur at correctional centres,” the recommendations read.

With regard to inmate suicides, JICS recommended that a policy be drafted to deal with inmates to see if they could not be pardoned.

“Create a programme for annual health assessment, also during admission and at least six months after admissions, to check if the inmate has not acquired an illness such as TB,” JICS recommended.

During his address, Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Holomisa said: “Any death recorded in a correctional facility hurts the institution, be it natural or unnatural.

“This is certainly not an easy subject, but as a democratic state founded on principles of human rights, it remains our duty to tackle it.”

Cape Times