Lion cubs Karlos and Ivana have a new lease of life after being re-homed at the Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary in Stanford, just outside Cape Town. The cubs were rescued from horrific conditions at a breeding farm by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in April. See Page 2 NSPCA Cape Town - Two lion cubs rescued from horrific conditions have a new lease on life after being successfully re-homed at the Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary in Stanford just outside Cape Town. The cubs, Karlos and Ivana, were rescued by the National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in April after they were found unable to stand, with swelling on their brains and malnutrition. “They spent the last few months being intensively treated and rehabilitated by Peter Caldwell at Old Chapel Veterinary Clinic and, being confident on all fours, now required more space to continue to improve. Their recovery is not yet over but they have improved steadily and we are so excited to watch them grow into the lions they were meant to be,” the NSPCA said. Spokesperson Irinka Schröder said the two cubs were removed from a predator breeding farm in Lichtenburg and charges were laid against the owner and staff in terms of the Animals Protection Act. In May, inspectors from NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit obtained a warrant after receiving a complaint regarding lions in the North West that were in a shocking condition.

When inspectors arrived at the site, they were horrified to find two lion cubs unable to walk and showing signs that they were suffering from a neurological condition.

The NSPCA removed the two cubs for assessment and veterinary treatment by a specialist carnivore veterinarian.

Other issues such as small enclosures and inadequate shelter, no provision of water, overcrowding, and filthy and parasitic conditions were noted in the camps that contained lions, caracals, tigers and leopards.

Twenty-seven of the lions had mange and the caracals were obese and unable to properly groom themselves.

In July this year, the NSPCA undertook a follow-up inspection at the same facility.

Inspectors found minimal improvement in the conditions on this farm. A lion cub was found dead and stored in a cold room and two more lion cubs were found concealed in a crate in a warehouse, showing similar symptoms to the two cubs that were removed in April. The facility’s veterinarian euthanised the two cubs. Two carcasses were removed for post-mortem examinations.

NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit manager Douglas Wolhuter said: “It is deplorable that any animal would be forced to live in such conditions. The fact that these are wild animals that are already living unnatural lives in confinement for the purposes of trade just makes it more horrific.”

