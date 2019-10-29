The cubs, Karlos and Ivana, were rescued by the National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in April after they were found unable to stand, with swelling on their brains and malnutrition.
“They spent the last few months being intensively treated and rehabilitated by Peter Caldwell at Old Chapel Veterinary Clinic and, being confident on all fours, now required more space to continue to improve. Their recovery is not yet over but they have improved steadily and we are so excited to watch them grow into the lions they were meant to be,” the NSPCA said.
Spokesperson Irinka Schröder said the two cubs were removed from a predator breeding farm in Lichtenburg and charges were laid against the owner and staff in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
In May, inspectors from NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit obtained a warrant after receiving a complaint regarding lions in the North West that were in a shocking condition.