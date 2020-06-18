New lockdown measures to bring much-needed relief

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa provided much-needed relief to struggling restaurants, casinos, cinemas and hairdressers when announcing that they would be reopened as the country eases its lockdown regulations. He also announced a breakthrough in the treatment of Covid-19, with the drug dexamethasone, which is manufactured here in South Africa by local pharmaceutical companies and “in ample supply”. “Following further discussions with industry representatives on stringent prevention protocols, and after advice from scientists and consultation with premiers, the Cabinet had decided to ease restrictions on certain other economic activities,” Ramphosa said. These activities include restaurants for "sit-down" meals, accredited and licensed accommodation, with the exception of home-sharing accommodation such as Airbnb and conferences and meetings for business purposes, and in line with restrictions on public gatherings. Cinemas theatres and casinos will be reopened and aligned to limitations on the gathering of people.

Personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services, will be reopened and non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, cricket and others allowed.

Contact sports will be allowed only for training and modified activities with restricted use of facilities.

“In each instance, specific and stringent safety requirements have been agreed on and will need to be put in place before a business can reopen, and protocols will need to be strictly adhered to for businesses to remain open.

"Announcements will be made in due course to detail these measures and indicate the date from which these activities will be permitted,” Ramaphosa said.

Since the start of the outbreak, the country has recorded 80412 confirmed cases.

Of these, 44 331 people have recovered and there have been 1 674 deaths.

Nearly a third of all confirmed cases have been recorded in the last week alone.

The Western Cape has so far been hardest hit, with a total of 45 767 confirmed cases and 1 205 deaths.

“While community transmission has remained low across most of the country for the past nine weeks, it has been rising rapidly in that province.

"There are indications that transmission in the Eastern Cape is now starting to rise and may just be a few weeks behind the Western Cape,” Ramaphosa said.

In the midst of this life-destroying pandemic, the country was greatly encouraged by news this week of a breakthrough in the treatment of Covid-19, he said.

A study by the University of Oxford found that dexamethasone reduced deaths among patients on ventilation by a third.

“The Department of Health and the Ministerial Advisory Committee has recommended that dexamethasone be considered for use on patients on ventilators and on oxygen supply.

"We believe that this will improve our management of the disease among those who are most severely affected,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also used his address to highlight the scourge of violence against women and children, which claimed the lives of at least 21 in the past few weeks.

“As a man, as a husband and as a father, I am appalled at what is no less than a war being waged against the women and children of our country,” Ramaphosa said.

“At a time when the pandemic has left us all feeling vulnerable and uncertain, violence is being unleashed on women and children with a brutality that defies comprehension.”

While commending the work of police in arresting almost all of the suspects, Ramaphosa said as these accused made bail applications this week, he had the utmost confidence that the courts would send a strong signal that such violence has no place in society.

“At a joint sitting of Parliament in September last year, I announced an Emergency Response Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide and that R1.6billion in government funding would be reprioritised to support its implementation until the end of the financial year.

"We now have a National Strategic Plan to guide our country’s national effort against gender-based violence.”

In the last 18 months, 13 regional courts have been upgraded into sexual offences courts, and 7 000 evidence collection kits distributed regularly to every police station in the country.

"Many police, prosecutors, magistrates and policymakers have undergone sensitivity and awareness training, and more than 3 000 government employees who work with children and mentally disabled persons have been checked against the National Register of Sex Offenders," Ramaphosa said.

Cape Times