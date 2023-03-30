New management installed at ‘Facebook rapist’s’ escape facility

Cape Town - The Director of the Mangaung Correctional Centre, from which Thabo Bester escaped, has been fired with immediate effect, with the Department of Correctional Services appointing a temporary manager. This comes after the “embarrassing incident” of Bester colluding and pulling off an elaborate prison escape with the alleged help of officials.

Patrick Ali Mashabathakga was, on Thursday, appointed as the temporary manager of Mangaung Correctional Facility with immediate effect after DCS invoked Section 112 of the Correctional Services Act, read with clause 55 of the concession contract. In a statement, the DCS said they are still making all efforts to track and trace fugitive Bester. “This is as a necessary remedy following this embarrassing incident which has undermined the authority of the state. The findings of the report points to the fact that the Director of Mangaung Correctional Centre has lost effective control of the facility, amongst other factors, and the Correctional Services Act does provide for a mechanism to restore safety and security by taking control of the correctional centre by means of appointing a Temporary Manager. This will mean that this Temporary Manager will perform the functions of the Director.

“Restoring control and prudent management systems are key priorities in the effective running of a correctional facility. Critical to this is the enforcement of standard operating procedures, where rules and regulations are aligned towards humane treatment, safety and security of inmates, officials and service providers. It is necessary that an intervention of this nature be undertaken due to a number of security breaches and other disturbing practices identified by the investigation report on Thabo Bester. When compounded with the post-mortem and DNA sequencing results, it becomes vividly clear that as Correctional Services, we are dealing with a well calculated and organised escape debacle,” the DCS statement read. Further, the department said findings made through the investigation report pointed that Bester was assisted in escaping lawful custody on May 3 last year, but the contractor maintains that he died in his cell. “This is contrary to overwhelming scientific evidence available. Greatly worrying is the fact that a private vehicle was allowed inside the facility without a gate pass on the day of the escape, possibly carrying an unknown body that was burnt beyond recognition in cell 35. This talks to a facility that has compromised its security system beyond any reasonable doubt,” said DCS.