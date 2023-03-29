New mini library for the blind established in George

Cape Town - A new mini library for the blind in Thembalethu, George, is set to open doors for the visually impaired community and other individuals with disabilities. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais officially opened the mini library for the blind at Thembalethu library last week during Library Week.

This is the third mini library in George, with two others operational at the George and Pacaltsdorp libraries. The initiative aims to provide access to reading materials through assistive devices and the provision of necessary technology. In pursuit of a knowledge society, programmes were rolled out that focused on the eradication of information poverty, while cultural diversity and active citizenship was encouraged and emphasised. Bongile Matini, from the South African Library for the Blind, said the opening of the mini library for the blind in Thembalethu was part of more than 250 workstations across the country.

“We hope this new mini library opens doors for the visually impaired community. More workstations will be opened in partnership with the Western Cape government and we hope more and more people make use of the free service,” Matini said. Members from Ilitha Centre for the Blind in George, Olympia Skills School, and Association of Mouth and Foot Painters in George, as well as a published author Nkosinathi Menziwa, were part of the celebrations. Menziwa compiled a book of the stories of members from Ilitha called “Imfama” (meaning: the blind). Menziwa said the stories were of mothers and fathers who are blind. He said he was humbled that they gave their time and trust to him and that he could turn their stories into a product that they can be proud of. He said the stories were written in Xhosa and would be available in English by next month.

George Libraries manager Rachel Williams said visually impaired people have the same information needs as sighted people. “Just as sighted people might read a newspaper, listen to a CD or download electronic information from the internet, visually impaired people also want access to relevant information in their chosen accessible format.” “Developing an efficient library service for print-disabled people is extremely important, because there are significantly fewer books available commercially in accessible formats compared to what is published in print for the general public. Libraries have a moral obligation to make information available to all categories of users regardless of their gender, age, race, class or disability,” Williams said.