New payment channels for Cape Town traffic fines from Friday

Cape Town – New payment channels including Snapscan and Zapper for Cape Town traffic fines and by-law contraventions will be implemented from July 1, 2022. The City of Cape Town advised that from July 2022, www.easypay.co.za, www.clicks.co.za and www.paycity.co.za will no longer be available.

During the phase-in process, traffic fine notices may still reflect these payment options. Customers should, however, make use of the new options that are becoming available instead. The following new payment channels will be available:

Online: • www.paythat.co.za (including for warrant payments) • Masterpass: Clients of the following banks may pay their fines online via Masterpass by using the banking apps: FNB, Absa, Nedbank and Capitec.

• Snapscan • Zapper • For Snapscan and Zapper, the QR code will be included on the fines, both paper and electronic

Assisted services at the following retail outlets: • Shoprite • Checkers

• Selected Spar outlets “ These new payment channels on different platforms will significantly expand the City’s footprint for the payments of fines. “Customers may visit the City’s website at www.capetown.gov.za for more payment information.