Cape Town – Twenty people were arrested following the Rail Enforcement Unit’s (REU) joint operations with Passenger Rail South Africa’s (Prasa) Protection Services and the SAPS. Four arrests in Bishop Lavis, Athlone and Manenberg last week were for stolen property and malicious damage to property, with 16 other arrests for tampering with and/or damaging infrastructure, theft and assault.

An REU statement highlighted the joint operations’ 1075 stop and searches; its 154 inspections of scrap-yards and hot spots.

Some suspects may be prosecuted in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, providing for stricter bail conditions and harsher sentences, including up to 30 years’ imprisonment for destruction of infrastructure.

During 983 searches in Paarl, Klapmuts and the City, spades, knives, an imitation firearm, hacksaw and pliers were impounded.

Other confiscations included three-core cabling and two-core electrical cable worth about R10 000.

Traffic and other fines amounting to R44 900 were also imposed during the operations.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the unit was making good progress with arrests for cable theft, other crimes and train fare evasions.

“The longer this unit remains in operation, the more intelligence they’re able to gather.”

Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker said: “The good combined results of the respective law enforcement agencies tasked with rail safety, announced last week, bears testament to the power of collaboration. The recent arrest of an ex-employee proves no one is above the law.”

Transport and Public Works MEC and Rail Management Task Team chairperson Donald Grant said: “As the number of operations and searches increases, so will the number of arrests made of criminals in our rail network.”

