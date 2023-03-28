New SAHRC CEO’s appointment welcomed after predecessor ‘embroiled in racism storm’

Cape Town - The SA Human Rights Commission’s recently appointed CEO Vusumzi Mkhize has his work cut out as he takes over a post whose predecessor was embroiled in alleged racism.

He takes over from Chantal Kisoon who was acting before her suspension over her remarks which caused outrage. Kisoon allegedly referred to senior managers at the institution as “black babies” during a strategic planning session of the commission on February 23. The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, with the EFF calling for her removal. Mkhize is the former director-general of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture where he served from 2017 to last year. Prior to that, he served as the chief director and deputy director-general at Home Affairs.

Senior lecturer in the politics and international studies department at Rhodes University, Dr Mandisi Majavu, said Mkhize’s appointment suggests the staff complaints at the SAHRC about Kisson were taken seriously. “Mr Mkhize has his work cut out for him, he has to bring about a new workplace culture that values and affirms the contributions of black staff to replace an ecosystem that patronised and normalised the underestimation of blacks,” he said. Human rights activist and policy analyst Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said that the appointment was commendable.

“Having an accountable officer to oversee the commission's work is a realisation of its mandate. The suspension and the disciplinary process for Kisoon might take longer than initially anticipated and it's a good thing to have someone take over... “But the outcome of that process might go either way, be it separation or reinstatement. The charges against her are very serious,” Nyembezi said.