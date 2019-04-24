albertina Sisulu’s grandson, Duma, at the launch of the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Commemorative stamps. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Struggle icon Mama Albertina Sisulu was honoured with the launch of a commemorative stamp to recognise her efforts during the apartheid era. Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with the South African Post Office (Sapo), yesterday officially launched the commemorative stamp which was planned for last year during what would have been Mama Sisulu’s 100th birthday on October 21, but they had to wait for approval which they only got in November.

Ndabeni-Abrahams described Mama Sisulu as a “selfless heroine” who understood the challenges South African women went through during the anti-apartheid Struggle and she took it upon herself to empower others.

“Let America, let Europe, let the whole world know of our great heroine and let them have access to our stamp so that our story can be told as women,” she said.

Sapo official, Elvis Rabohale, said the stamp is priced at R4.50 and will be printed on more than 100000 sheets.

“We consider stamps as an ambassador of our business. The set of stamps that honour Ma’Sisulu can be used as postage on standard letters,” said Rabohale.

Mama Sisulu’s grandson, Duma Sisulu, accepted a set of framed stamps on behalf of his family and said they were honoured as this marked the greatness their grandmother achieved.

“I think it was a Monday morning, we started getting some of our post and we saw our grandmother on the post and it meant a lot It was my first time being happy to receive a bill, this is because my grandmother was on it,” Duma said.