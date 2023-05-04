New Wallacedene school construction grinds to halt

Cape Town - Construction of a new school in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, has come to a grinding halt, with the provincial education department putting the blame on local football clubs. The first phase of the construction of the school was to be completed by January 18.

Answering a legislature question recently, Education MEC, David Maynier said no capital expenditure was spent on the construction. “No construction has as yet taken place on the Blueridge PS (phase 1A) project due to the intimidation of personnel, vandalism and destruction of construction materials by members of the Oostenberg Football fraternity opposed to the proposed development,” said Maynier. However, local football clubs have denied this was the case, and they were being “painted in a bad light for their shortcomings”.

A footballer and coach in the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal, said they were being used as scapegoats. “We absolutely want a school in the area and supported the department with the building of a school, but the issue came about with where would we take our sporting codes? “The land is open and has to this end been used by our local soccer league for games.

“This is the only field fit for sporting purposes and we have asked them to make space available then for our sporting grounds. “All engagements held were as if they came there with the plan already in their heads and with no regard for our recreation. “We asked them to make space for our sporting grounds or rehabilitate grounds in the area that are fit for recreation, but none of this has come to the fore yet. If they remove us from this grounds, where must we go?

“There hasn’t been criminal activity involved at the grounds. According to us, no public participation was held as there were no engagements, we were bullied and told they are going to build a school here and that’s that,” said the coach. ANC education spokesperson, Khalid Sayed said schools were urgently needed in Kraaifontein. “There is a serious need for new schools around the Kraaifontein area as it is one of the hotspots for the unplaced learner crisis in the province.

“We are extremely troubled by these developments and call on the MECs of Education and Cultural Affairs and Sport to hold urgent engagements around this matter. “While we recognise the importance of building new schools, we are not oblivious to the fact that sports have been seriously undermined by the City and the provincial government. “Many sporting facilities have been rezoned for different purposes, and in many instances, there is no meaningful consultation with affected stakeholders,” said Sayed.

Kraaifontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Rob Bisset said the ward councillor should be held accountable. “I am not happy to hear the news, and if it is true, he needs to give information on where he gets his info and how can he change plans without talking to the community,” said Bisset. Enquiries to ward councillor Siyabonga Duka were not answered by deadline.