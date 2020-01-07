New Western Cape police boss aims to unite embattled top brass









Premier Alan Winde with Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Incoming Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata has set her sights on uniting the province’s embattled police top brass. Matakata outlined her vision for policing yesterday as she officially stepped into her office. She began her first day with a meeting with provincial police management and Community Policing Forum(CPF) representatives. This was followed by a process whereby she was presented to the public by Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole as the provincial commissioner, taking over from Sindile Mfazi who acted since Khombinkosi Jula was transferred to KwaZulu-Natal. She is the first black African woman to be appointed to the position in the Western Cape. “The first priority is addressing the challenges that have been in the public space in terms of the leadership in the province.

"If we don’t address those problems, we will not be able to achieve quality service delivery in the province. We need a team that is united and a cohesive team that is driven by one objective and vision,” said Matakata.

Her list of priorities also includes a deployment strategy of additional resources in terms of human and physical resources that will be distributed to where the needs lie.

“I have been keeping an eye on the issue of crime in this province, including crimes against women and children plaguing certain communities. It is on this basis we have come to the deduction that an aggressive response that involves all stakeholders is required,” she said.

Provincial CPF acting board chairperson Fransina Lukas said community safety structures wanted to be included in decision-making about their communities.

“We have confidence that Matakata will improve safety in our communities. We will give her our full support and co-operation.

"We hope the partnership between police and communities will be strengthened and mended again.

"This collaboration is vital for our crime-ridden communities. We now have this commitment from provincial, local government and SAPS not to work in a competitive manner, but to work together and share resources as part of a turnaround strategy.

"We will monitor and keep them accountable,” said Lukas.

Matakata also met the provincial government, led by Premier Alan Winde.

“She (Matakata) outlined some of her key focus areas including the need for leadership, cohesion, ethics and accountability, a focus on the professionalism of the police, and capacitating the police service to improve delivery.

"These are issues that have plagued the police in the Western Cape and we are pleased that Lieutenant-General Matakata has committed to giving them her attention.”

