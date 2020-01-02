New Year's babies keep Paarl hospital busy









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town – Fifty-eight babies were born in public health facilities across the Western Cape on New Year’s Day. The provincial health department reported the births of 32 boys and 26 girls. The first, a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital as the clock struck midnight, weighing 3 300g and measuring 51cm in length, to mother Zahraah Abrahams. “I was due a week ago and thought the baby would be born on Christmas Day, however, he waited for New Year’s Day. It all happened so fast, no one could believe the labour went so quickly. "I had been in pre-labour for three days and then when it was time to give birth it all happened so quickly. “I had expected induction to take place later today. We are all healthy, and I am happy for that. This is my second child, I have given birth here previously.

"This time it was different. The labour was tougher and I am just feeling relieved and glad to have made it through,” said Abrahams.

The second baby born in the province was a boy born at Paarl Hospital at 12.13am, weighing 3650g and 55cm in length, to mother Noluyeye Plati.

The third was a girl born at 12.16am at Worcester Community Day Centre, weighing 2800 g and 45cm in length, to mother Mellody Bhulawa.

Paarl Hospital was the busiest since midnight, with seven births reported at the time of publishing, followed by six births each at Kraaifontein Community Health Centre and Mowbray Maternity Hospital.

“I would like to congratulate all new parents on the birth of their babies on this New Year’s Day. We wish them the very best with new additions to their families.

“We continue to emphasise that the first 1 000 days of a child’s life are very important. Provide them with a safe environment and good nutrition,” Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said.

