The provincial health department reported the births of 32 boys and 26 girls. The first, a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital as the clock struck midnight, weighing 3 300g and measuring 51cm in length, to mother Zahraah Abrahams.
“I was due a week ago and thought the baby would be born on Christmas Day, however, he waited for New Year’s Day. It all happened so fast, no one could believe the labour went so quickly.
"I had been in pre-labour for three days and then when it was time to give birth it all happened so quickly.
“I had expected induction to take place later today. We are all healthy, and I am happy for that. This is my second child, I have given birth here previously.