Newly appointed secretary-general, Shivambu eyes 2026, 2029 local and national elections

By 2026 when the local government elections take place, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) will be the biggest political party in South Africa and be represented firmly in all corners of the country. That is the ambitious goal newly appointed MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has set following the announcement that he will take charge of the party’s most politically powerful position on Sunday.

“We will build a formidable organisation which has the capacity to win elections outright and provide responsive government,” he declared, emphasising the need for the leadership to engage with the masses rather than remain detached in “air-conditioned offices”. His announcement as the party’s secretary-general came days after his former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu joined the MKP last week. Addressing speculation about further EFF leaders potentially joining him, Shivambu was clear: “I do not know of any leaders of the EFF or other political parties who are going to join the uMkhonto weSizwe in the foreseeable future.

But if they are there, we encourage them to do so.” Although the party’s national organisational structure is still in the making, with leadership roles being deliberated, Shivambu reaffirmed the commitment to grassroots structures. “We want to have a national footprint... the people that we are recruiting are the voters out there,” he explained, focusing on the importance of securing a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections.

Prior to this appointment, Shivambu served as the MKP’s National Organiser. That position is now vacant for the time being until the leadership of the party decides on a replacement appointment. The secretary-general’s office in MKP has experienced a high turnover of leaders, with Shivambu being at least the third individual to hold the position.

In a statement, the MKP detailed the transition, noting that its president, Jacob Zuma, received a letter of resignation from Maseko on October 29 requesting to be relieved of his responsibilities. Maseko was under suspension at the Gauteng Department of Health pending an internal disciplinary process, which has since concluded. He has now been reinstated as Chief Director in the Gauteng Department of Health. “Maseko is released as secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe but will retain his responsibilities as a member of the National High Command, which is the highest decision-making body in the MKP, ” the statement read.

“As prescribed by the MK Party constitution, the President, in consultation with the MK Party National Officials, has appointed Commander Nyiko Floyd Shivambu as the Secretary-General of uMkhonto weSizwe, effective immediately. Shivambu will assume all functions and tasks of Secretary-General as outlined in the Constitution of the MKP.” Shivambu defended the high turnover rate of the office, explaining that there have been changes, in one case the change occurred because the individual was also a member of parliament, which is not permissible in the MK.

Other changes were due to political considerations, he said, stating that certain candidates were deemed unsuitable for various reasons. “In terms of the responsibilities assigned now, there is a clear mandate of what we must fulfil. I am 100% sure that we will effectively and optimally fulfil all responsibilities. One of the things that also define our President in uMkhonto weSizwe is zero tolerance for incompetence and corrupt practices. Whenever individuals act outside the organisation's mandate, he makes decisions immediately, he does not tolerate wrongdoing,” Shivambu said.

“I am 100% sure that I am not the type of person who will engage in wrongdoing. I am competent and suitable for any responsibility that the organisation assigns to me,” he said. Political commentator Makhosini Mgitywa said the move lays the groundwork for MKP to become a more formidable force. “At face value, Shivambu’s national profile and experience in leadership within mainstream political parties should bode well for the MKP. What remains to be seen though, is how long the party will continue to grow and thrive in a state where all major decisions are made by one man, its leader, former President Zuma.