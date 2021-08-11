Newly elected councillor escapes death after suspects open fire on his home

Cape Town - Nearly a month after the killing of his colleague, Khayelitsha ANC Ward 93 councillor Thando Pimpi and his family narrowly escaped death when unknown suspects attacked his house. The incident last Friday happened as the ANC mourned the death of councillor Nokuthula Bolitye, who was shot dead outside her home in Crossroads, on July 12, in a second attack.

Last year, Bolitye was shot in the leg and stomach, while her son was shot in the back after two men broke into their home. Pimpi told the Cape Times on Tuesday that he was about to go to bed when the suspects, inside two cars parked by his house, started shooting. The suspects also shot his car, which was parked in the yard. He was attacked just after he was again elected as the ward councillor in his area. Pimpi believes the shooting was politically motivated.

“It was about 12am, I was just preparing to get into bed. I switched off the lights and, as I was walking towards the bed, I heard a rain of gunshots and I could hear that they were shooting at my house. ’’We took cover as they were shooting, and I was worried about my family, including my children. “What shocked me is that I had no bad blood with anyone in the community or at work. I cannot recall being in an argument or a fight with anyone.

’’What I know for sure is that, politically, things are not good at all and you must remember that it's election time. Some are jealous because they did not win the ward councillor elections we had last week. ’’I was again elected as the ward councillor at our annual general meeting (AGM). People are just jealous because I am a dedicated person. ’’I always engage my people at all times, especially on issues that need my attention and that affect the community,” said Pimpi.

No one has been arrested for the attack as yet, said police spokesperson Colonel André Traut. “This office can confirm that an attempted murder on August 7, 2021, in Khayelitsha, is being investigated, following an incident where shots were fired at the residence of a 48-year-old man. He was not wounded,” said Traut. Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido has condemned the shooting.

“We urge all political party leaders and supporters to work together, especially during the time of elections. It can not be that when you disagree with a person politically, or you have lost votes, you kill them. ’’The police must make a swift arrest regarding the incident, before these kinds of acts explode in the area. We are glad that the family of Pimpi is safe and well. ’’The community of Khayelitsha looks up to its leaders for service delivery and now, when this happens, it gives a bad image to politics,” said Tyhido.