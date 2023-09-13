NFP warns Standard Bank against shutting down Independent Media

“This alarming move, which threatens media freedom and the livelihoods of countless South Africans, has raised serious concerns about political interference in the diversity of opinion within the press.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is the latest political party to throw its weight behind the Sekunjalo group in its fight to stop Standard Bank from shutting down the accounts of its related companies including Independent Media.

“Standard Bank's decision jeopardises not only the principles of media freedom and freedom of speech but also the economic stability of these businesses and their employees. It is evident that there is a bigger agenda at play here. There is a concerted effort to shut down or cripple media houses who ideologically don’t align to the ‘dominant narrative’ ,” said NFP leader in Parliament Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam.

His remarks came a day after Sekunjalo hauled Standard Bank before the Equality Court sitting in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for an interim interdict against the bank in a bid to save the livelihoods of its employees after Standard Bank served it with a notice to terminate its accounts. The court intends to deliver its ruling this Friday, the same day Standard Bank had given the company as the deadline. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC for Sekunjalo had told the court that making such a decision was “callous insensitivity” to the Sekunjalo Group as its client, against whom who they had “proved no fraud or any wrongdoing”.

Shaik Emam said if the bank refused to withdraw this ridiculous decision, his party would be left with no choice but to call on South Africans to close their Standard Bank accounts and shift to banks who were committed to press freedom and democracy.