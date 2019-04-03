Afrika Tikkun’s self-advocacy has painted 45 homes purple, enabling families to celebrate their children with disabilities since 2015. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun used World Autism Awareness Day to shine the light on the need for an empowered and fully inclusive society. World Autism Awareness Day is recognised internationally on April 2 each year, a day created to put a spotlight on the hurdles that people living with autism face daily and to take measures to ensure they’re able to exercise their basic human rights and participate inclusively in the life of their communities.

“Afrika Tikkun champions the rights and freedoms of all young people and on our books we find that young people with disabilities are one of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups of people in our society.

‘‘Through our empowerment programme and the consistent support of our staff and various stakeholders, we are able to ensure that families and communities are aware of the conditions and the rights of differently abled children and that they are given the knowledge, tools and resources to access the realisation of their socio-economic opportunities,” said Onyi Nwaneri, Afrika Tikkun’s group executive of strategic partnerships and marketing.

Since 2015, Afrika Tikkun’s self-advocacy has painted 45 homes purple, enabling families to celebrate their children with disabilities.

The organisation accepted about 10 000 young people from early childhood phase to school leaving age - 7% of whom had disabilities - and supported 659 families of children with disabilities in the last year.

Afrika Tikkun believes that there needs to be a positive shift in the mindset of community members regarding disabilities and it pro-actively advocates for solutions to the struggles of children and loved ones being excluded from society through a lack of basic services.

“We are determined to be an inclusive organisation and to ensure, as much as we can, that children and youth with disabilities be given equal opportunities to be the best they can be.

"The shared economic rights and freedoms of every single member of our nation is so important.

‘‘It is important for our economy and growth as a country. It is important for those living with health issues and disabilities in terms of their self-esteem and future contributions to the economy.

‘‘And it is important for families supporting loved ones with health issues and disabilities to see their kin prosper in life, allowing them to turn their time and attention to being even more productive members of society as a whole.

‘‘This is the mandate of our Cradle to Career 360 model,” said Nwaneri.

Cape Times