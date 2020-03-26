NGO calls for financial support to cover farmworkers’ lost pay

Cape Town – According to the NGO Women on Farms Project, much has been said about providing assistance to businesses but little has been mentioned about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on farmworkers and those living on farms.

According to WFP co-director Carmen Louw, no measures had been initiated to mitigate the impact on farm employees who would have to stop working.

“While initiatives aimed at addressing the long-term structural causes of farm women’s vulnerabilities will need to be addressed in the weeks and months ahead, we demand extraordinary interventions for farmworkers, with a financial guarantee from the government for farmers to cover the lost wages of farmworkers who are forced to stop working by farmers as a result of the coronavirus,” she said.

Women living on farms and in rural areas faced a number of difficulties, including water scarcity and inadequate health care staff and resources.

“Mobile clinics must... be equipped for Covid-19 testing for isolated communities of farm dwellers and prepare quarantine sites in each sub-district, using appropriate state-owned buildings,” she said.