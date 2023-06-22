NGO partners with courts, municipalities to fight GBVF

Courts and municipalities across the country have partnered with an NGO to set ambitious targets to address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The End GBVF Collective has managed to get 25 courts and 20 municipalities signed up before the 100-Day Challenge, to launch on Women’s Day, August 9.

The challenge will see the NGO assist the justice system in finalising GBVF-related cases; reducing the backlog of GBVF cases; and using technology to speed up processes and improve access to justice. End GBVF Collective representative Sixolile Ngcobo said: “A 4.35% decrease in sexual offences in quarter four is a shift in the right direction. However, with the more than 10 000 rape cases reported, the work done to address GBVF needs to accelerate rapidly. We are very excited to be working with courts and municipalities that will be starting their 100-Day journey.

So far, we have 25 courts and 20 municipalities who have signed up and started preparations for the 100-Day Challenge journey.” The 100-Day Challenge was trialled in 2021 and 2022, with success, Ngcobo said. “In 11 courts, the backlog of domestic violence protection orders was reduced by 98% in 100 days. By creating safer spaces and repairing street lights, the team in Frances Baard District managed to reduce reported cases of sexual offences by 45% in two wards.

“At the end of their 100 -Day project, the team in Matjhabeng in the Free State increased the referral of new GBV cases by 250%, translating to 1 092 survivors accessing psychosocial services in a single month. “In 2023, we will be scaling up the 100-Day Challenges and building on these results. “Our realisation is that by involving municipalities, we can identify plans to create safer public spaces, generate a greater level of awareness of GBVF and provide a greater level of support for GBVF survivors, including increasing opportunities for economic empowerment,” said Ngcobo.