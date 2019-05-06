William Beale

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) organisation, has reacted with shock after self-confessed paedophile William Beale received a reduced sentence following an appeal. Beale, a Plettenberg Bay computer engineer, was convicted of nearly 19 000 child pornography charges in November 2017 in the Thembalethu Regional Court in George.

He received a 15 year sentence but last week the Western Cape High Court ruled for leniency and sentenced him to 10 years.

WMACA director Joanne Barrett slammed this outcome.

“We at WMACA vehemently opposed any consideration of appeal for this child abuse monster. We’re highly upset the judge showed some leniency. The South African judiciary system needs to wake up.

“The courts need to realise that these are real children and that by downloading these images and videos, they’re fuelling the market of child sexual abuse.

“Harsher sentences need to be given to deter them from downloading and growing the market. Beale’s acts are of hardcore child pornography and he took two years to download 19000 pieces of material,” said Barrett.

“One must remember, these are images of young babies and children who were sadistically sexually abused and murdered. Those children who survived this horrific ordeal had no mercy shown to them and there is nothing anyone can do to take this harrowing nightmare away, ever.”

Material seized from Beale included graphic images depicting infants and toddlers being abused.

According to State prosecutor Evadne Kortje, Beale belonged to a network of people who found such acts intriguing.

Beale was the first South African to have been arrested in a string of arrests made as part of Operation Cloud 9 - a criminal investigation involving South African and Belgian police - who are responsible for cracking down on an international child pornography network.

For Beale’s appeal, Judge Elize Steyn said a number of factors were considered, including the seriousness of the crimes, sentences handed down in comparable matters, his personal circumstances and child protection.

The National Prosecuting Authority has accepted the court’s decision.

However, it said: “We also want to highlight the misconception within society that these crimes are committed in isolation by an accused in front of a device (computer) and therefore there is no threat and danger to society in doing this. This is clearly changed by the courts confirming the imposition of long-term imprisonment for the possession of child abuse images.

“These images are a continuation of the sexual exploitation and violation of victims depicted.”

