Cape Town – A Manenberg project focused on counselling suspended children and trying to get them to return to school faces closure due to lack of funding. Project Hope, run from a local church, Green Pastures Restoration Ministries, accepts suspended children from schools in the area through a walk-in system or referrals from principals.

They offer the children counselling, family support and after-school homework assistance, as well as a meal every day, at no cost to the child or parent.

However, the organisation is struggling to make ends meet because it has not received any funding this year.

The Western Cape Education Department said: “Unfortunately we do not have available budget to provide funding assistance to NGOs.”

Project founder Andrew May said: “Our vision is to eliminate all school dropouts.

“When children are suspended, schools send them to us. Normally the child would go home, but there is no parent at home because the parent is working, so the child would end up on the streets. We never want to turn a child away.

“The challenge we face is that we receive no funding.

"Last year we got a little funding, but this year we have not received anything. We are losing volunteers because they work for free but also have families to feed.

"We need volunteers, social workers, and resources such as books and stationery.”

May said the church assisted with money where it could.

“Most of the learners who are suspended have behavioural problems and it is always related to a bigger problem to do with family, like domestic violence. It could be that the mother and father are on drugs or are unemployed.

“We understand the situation at schools. The teachers have 40 to 50 learners in a class, so when one is destructive, the teachers have not been trained to deal with that issue, and that is where Project Hope comes in.

“We have the advantage of having one-on-one time with the child and it’s amazing how over five days that child goes through a change that we can literally see.”

May said that to expand their after-school programme, they would also like to get computers and access to the internet so that children could work on school projects.

The department said its district provided behavioural and social support for learners who were at risk of dropping out of school.

Anyone wishing to assist the project can contact May at 084 963 3751.

