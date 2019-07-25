Activist groups are calling for more support for shelters catering to abused women. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Improving the state of shelters for abused women around the country will top the agenda of a planned Shelter Indaba later this year. This is according to the Department of Social Development (DSD) after two women’s shelter organisations protested outside Parliament this week demanding funding to improve the state of shelters.

The organisations, Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement (WCWSM) and the National Shelter Movement of SA (NSM) braved the Cape storm to handover a memorandum to the office of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

WCWSM and NSM demanded that the government release funding to improve the state of shelters for abused women around the country.

DSD spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said Zulu accepted the memorandum.

“(The organisations) raised the same issues that are in the recommendations of the investigation by the Commission on Gender Equality.

“The department is already in the process of implementing some of the recommendations and committed to co-operating with the commission as a strategic partner,” she said.

Oliphant said the DSD requested a meeting with the commission to discuss the findings of its investigation.

The shelter movement said the commission’s report on the state of shelters confirmed shelters provided critical services to abused women.

“However, shelters’ ability to render comprehensive services to women and their children is severely hampered as a result of chronic under funding and highly variable subsidies provided by the provincial DSD for shelters across the country.

“Other challenges faced, such as onerous bureaucratic funding processes and drastically late funding subsidy payments, make even delivering basic shelter services untenable for many shelters,” the shelter movement said.

The director of the Nisaa Institute for Women’s Development, Dr Zubeda Dangor, said: “It is incredibly important that the government ensures that shelters - which render services to survivors of gender-based violence - receive sufficient funding to enable them to meet women’s and children’s needs.”

