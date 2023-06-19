Nick Frischke’s family continues to pray for his safe return

Cape Town - The family of missing German tourist Nick Frischke has not lost hope that he will one day be found and returned home. This, as four months have passed since the 22-year-old went missing in Cape Town. Frischke, who was on holiday, was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands on February 14.

His distraught mother, Jenna Frischke, said the family has been struggling to sleep since his disappearance. “We don’t want the case to just stop being processed. “Our son has to be somewhere. He’s been missing for over a while now and we don’t know what to do any more.

“Where are the many people who are missing in South Africa? “Perhaps these suspects abducted him or someone else took him in with possible injuries? It would be nice if you could help us in any way please,” she said. The family has since reached out to public benefit organisation, Action Society, mandating them to provide oversight into the police and private investigations.

Action Society spokesperson Kaylynn Palm said the organisation would look into the matter. “We will do all we can to assist in this case. The family is in another country and is not getting frequent updates which worries them. We will keep a close eye on this matter, monitor it and utilise our resources,” said Palm. Five men, who were found in possession of Frischke’s personal belongings including his bank card, were arrested in March and charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been accused of robbing Frischke at the Karbonkelberg hiking trail near Hout Bay. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are under investigation. “The investigating officer assigned to the (case) is going the extra mile and is following up on all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough ...”

The suspects were expected back in court on Thursday. Frischke’s family has offered a R20 000 reward to anyone with information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information on Frischke’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line at 32211 or use MySaps mobile app.