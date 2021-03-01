Nicolin Davids family unhappy with investigation after student’s death

Cape Town - The family of slain nursing student Nicolin Davids, who was allegedly knocked by a police vehicle in 2019, expressed frustration with the investigation into the 26-year-old’s death, saying they have been left in the dark by authorities. Family spokesperson Purcilla Hunter said after one year and four months, they are no nearer to getting closure on Davids’s death and alleged “arrogant” responses from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) further exacerbated their fight for justice, as investigators were treating the family “as if we are nothing”. Davids, 26, was killed after an annual community sports day in Heidelberg, in the southern Cape, on October 26, 2019. Residents alleged he was run over by a police vehicle, driven by a local officer. It has since emerged that Davids’ death is no longer being investigated as a murder after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) declined to prosecute during October last year and held a view of “holding an inquest”. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the docket was returned around October last year, to Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court, for an inquest.

“The prosecutor from Heidelberg says he gave the docket to the investigating officer with instructions that he/she gives it to the magistrate for the inquest,” said Ntabazalila.

According to Hunter, when she had tried to follow up, an Ipid investigator hung up the phone when she called.

“I called (an Ipid) investigator to find out if the docket was sent back to Heidelberg yet, as I want to know what is happening with the case. He put the phone down and this really upset me. How are you serving a community in such a way? I feel very unhappy with the way they are now treating the family,” said Hunter.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said they have kept the family updated on the case.

Last year, Ipid confirmed it had concluded its investigation into the matter and found that a private vehicle was operated or driven at the same scene where Davids was killed.

“The information given by the family is misleading. The family was advised of the outcome as per DPP’s letter. Ipid finalised its investigation process and sent the report to the DPP for prosecutorial decision.

“The DPP office … is responsible to ensure that an inquest is held and dates thereof. There were no arrests made herein, however, the DPP decided an inquest should be held into the circumstances surrounding the death,” said Cola.

The NPA was not able to confirm the status of the inquest by deadline.

Meanwhile, MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz, responding to a Parliamentary question, said that, in the province, Ipid had received 1 065 complaints – of which 971 related to police brutality for the period between March 26, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

According to Fritz, the NPA declined to prosecute for 19 reported cases for varying reasons, while 171 are awaiting NPA outcomes.

Cape Times