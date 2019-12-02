Emancipation Day is observed in many former European colonies to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people of African descent.
The Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 came into full effect in the Cape Colony on December 1, 1838, after a four-year period of forced apprenticeship.
About 39 000 enslaved people were freed and money was paid out in compensation to 1300 former slave-holding farmers in the colony.
On Saturday, locals made their way from 10pm through the Company’s Garden, along Government Avenue, past the National Library, through Greenmarket Square and Trafalgar Place, ending the march at Church Square at about midnight.