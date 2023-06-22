Nikita Scott on a roll to break barriers

An Atlantis woman who hopes to represent South Africa along with her brother at an international pageant in the US, is challenging stereotypes and finding her niche as a person living with disabilities. “The aim is to break the stigma or stereotype against people living with disabilities.

“We can also do a lot of things that able-bodied persons do and for me this is important because I was in a dark and hopeless place once. “This is to show other people whether in a wheelchair, using some sort of stick or crutches, that they can also do whatever they set their mind to,” said 21-year-old Nikita Scott, whose life took a drastic change in 2019 when the vehicle she was in was hit by another car in Kraaifontein. The accident left Scott paralysed from her hips down and she was diagnosed with neurological functional disorder.

“The incident happened in the first term of Grade 10, the bubbly personality died. “For about two years I suffered from depression and never thought I would ever step outside again. “However, my parents supported me all the way through and convinced me that being in a wheelchair was not the end of my life.

“Watching shows like America’s Got Talent where people with disabilities participated and reading stories of some successful people encouraged me to enter Atlantis Got Talent,” said Scott. She was the runner-up and made a name for herself through pageants and singing competitions. This is where she earned herself the nickname “Atlantis’s paraplegic singer and model”.

In 2022, she established her own organisation. “I also have a heart for giving, hence the soup kitchen which feeds around 400 people in various areas within Atlantis. “Both my parents are unemployed.

“My mother receives a care-giving grant and I am a Sassa recipient. “Through this, we run the outreach as a family, with the grant I receive,” she said. Scott said she never knew there were people who admired her confidence and outreach projects, until she was crowned the MWI (Magnificent Women Icon) Phenomenal Miss 2022.

She is now hoping to travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, in August where she will crown her successor and receive another crown or title. To donate visit www.backabuddy. co.za/champion/project/born-to-shine-just-me-on-wheels or Scott’s Facebook page Nikita Ashleen Scott. Alternatively Scott can be contacted on 067 320 6001 or 078 616 1043.