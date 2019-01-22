Cape Town train station File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Nine platforms at Cape Town railway station will be closed to the public for a week to allow for a signal system’s upgrade. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the upgrade from January 26 until January 30 involves replacing the old heavily copper-reliant signalling system with a new electronic type of system.

Scott said the installation of the new resignalling project was vital to address obsolescence in the rail network because the current signalling system was old, heavily copper-reliant and prone to copper theft and vandalism.

The fire-damaged platforms, numbers 17, 18 and 19, were still under repair and would also be commissioned for the signalling upgrade after their completion, she said.

The upgrades formed part of completing the second-phase commissioning (3.1) at the station.

Scott said the new signalling relied less on copper technology, provided enhanced operational flexibility and improved safety and had the had advantage that it could be remotely controlled from the recently completed nerve centre in Bellville.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said the rail carrier’s approach of splitting commissioning into two phases minimised the impact on commuters, while simultaneously increasing operational flexibility.

Commuters are advised to scrutinise the region’s social media or phone the toll-free Transport Information Centre at 0800 656 463 for daily updates.