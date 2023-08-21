Ninth suspect nabbed in Welgemoed abduction case

The Western Cape police multidisciplinary kidnapping task team has made a further breakthrough in the abduction case of a Welgemoed woman, with the arrest of a suspect who fled to the Eastern Cape. He is expected to appear in transit at the Maluti Magistrate’s Court on Monday and be transferred to the Western Cape where he will make his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on August 22.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the man was arrested on August 17 at around 5.30pm. “The Multidisciplinary Kidnapping task team successfully executed a warrant of arrest for the suspect. The operation received support from Cape Town CIG members and Maluti detectives at Herbron informal settlement in Maluti,” she said. He is the ninth suspect in the case. Eight of his alleged associates Sivuyile Miki, Yamkela Gedeni, Mandisi Zweni, Athenkosi Nyathi, Lwandile Mngazana, Lwazi Landzela, Siyabulela Madini and Zolile Sombo were arrested in June.

They face charges including kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and theft. This is after a Welgemoed woman, 31, was abducted at Parow Industria when she left her family business. She was rescued in Mfuleni after police followed up on information and raided the residence.

Hani said the woman’s vehicle was found abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu. Hawks provincial Head Mathipa Makgato commended the kidnapping task team, saying the success would not have been possible if it was not for their dedication and persistent efforts. “We are starting to see positive results. These members involved in the arrests have done an excellent job.”