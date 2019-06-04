NKOSIKHO Mbele said he was overwhelmed at how his gesture of giving a young women money to get home had been received by thousands of people.



Nkosikho Mbele has said he was overwhelmed at how his gesture of giving a young woman money to get home has been received by thousands of people.

The crowdfunding campaign started for the 28-year-old petrol attendant had reached R400 000 yesterday, quadrupling the target of R100 000.





“I met with BackaBuddy managers and Monet (van Deventer) yesterday, and we discussed what I will do with the money. I wasn’t expecting it – it’s a lot of money.





“For my safety we’re still discussing how I will be receiving the money. BackaBuddy gave me some good advice on what I can do with the money when I get it. “I don’t want to make a rushed decision and say what I will do… at the moment I am still in shock, it still feels like a dream, a very good dream,” Mbele said.





Mbele, from Makhaza in Khayelitsha, had paid R100 out of his own pocket to put fuel in 21-year-old customer Monet van Deventer’s car after she had forgotten her bank card at home while driving to Cape Town at the weekend. Mbele said he had worried Van Deventer would be stranded on a notorious stretch of the N2 highway if she ran out of petrol.





Talking about the experience yesterday, Mbele said his family and colleagues were happy for him. “At home, my family still cannot believe it… we still need to sit down and talk about this properly.





I want to do nice things for my family even though at the moment I don’t know what it is,” Mbele said.





BackaBuddy chief executive Patrick Schofield said: “BackaBuddy NPC, as a not-for-profit registered organisation in South Africa, does not manage donations received.





It only provides an administration service whereby we will transfer funds on the request of the beneficiary to the institution or organisation that he specifies.





If Nkosikho would like his funds to be paid directly into his account, then they will be transferred in full. He has full control over how his funds are spent.”





