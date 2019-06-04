Nkosikho Mbele’s gesture of Ubuntu, helping a young women get home safely by lending her R100 to fuel her car, has earned him a nomination to represent South Africa at the Shell Global Service Excellence Awards next year.



The regional awards takes place July in Zanzibar, Tanzania where Mbele has also been invited to attend. Shell South Africa has congratulated Mbele for his kind gesture and donated R500 000 to a charity of his choice.

“I am so happy that I am nominated for awards. Being recognised by Shell South Africa means a lot. I still cannot believe this is happening only because of R100 indeed it is a work of God. Going to Tanzania will be a great experience for me, and the fact that I nominated for next year's representative South Africa means a lot,” he said.

OVERWHELMED

Mbele has said he was overwhelmed at how his gesture has been received by thousands of people.

The crowdfunding campaign started for the 28-year-old petrol attendant had reached R400 000 yesterday, quadrupling the target of R100 000.

“I met with BackaBuddy managers and Monet (van Deventer) yesterday, and we discussed what I will do with the money. I wasn’t expecting it – it’s a lot of money.

“For my safety we’re still discussing how I will be receiving the money. BackaBuddy gave me some good advice on what I can do with the money when I get it. “I don’t want to make a rushed decision and say what I will do… at the moment I am still in shock, it still feels like a dream, a very good dream,” Mbele said.

Mbele, from Makhaza in Khayelitsha, had paid R100 out of his own pocket to put fuel in 21-year-old customer Monet van Deventer’s car after she had forgotten her bank card at home while driving to Cape Town at the weekend. Mbele said he had worried Van Deventer would be stranded on a notorious stretch of the N2 highway if she ran out of petrol.

Talking about the experience yesterday, Mbele said his family and colleagues were happy for him. “At home, my family still cannot believe it… we still need to sit down and talk about this properly.

I want to do nice things for my family even though at the moment I don’t know what it is,” Mbele said.

BackaBuddy chief executive Patrick Schofield said: “BackaBuddy NPC, as a not-for-profit registered organisation in South Africa, does not manage donations received.

It only provides an administration service whereby we will transfer funds on the request of the beneficiary to the institution or organisation that he specifies.

If Nkosikho would like his funds to be paid directly into his account, then they will be transferred in full. He has full control over how his funds are spent.”





I am proud to work with an amazing Organisation Shell South Africa. I learnt at Shell, they value the spirit of Ubuntu & as a company Shell are moved by the act of kindness by their service champion Nkosikho Mbele.He has inspired us all to pay it forward!Ke a leboha @Shell pic.twitter.com/uI6Kgda5XY — Ronald Abvajee (@RonaldAbvajee) June 4, 2019

CAPE TIMES