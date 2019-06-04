How did this start?





Mbele, a resident in Khayelitsha became an overnight hero after he used R100 out of his own pocket to pay for fuel for 21-year-old Monet van Deventer who had forgotten her bank card.





Van Deventer took to Facebook to share the story and her post has since been shared over 50 000 times. She also started a crowdfunding campaign on the site BackaBuddy for Mbele with the aim of raising R100 000. The campaign clearly resonated with South Africans and surpassed the R100 000 mark, reaching R400 000 in just a few days.





But people on Twitter were not happy on Monday when news surfaced that the money raised would not be given to Mbele directly and would instead be managed the crowdfunding platform on his behalf. The was apparently due to his safety.





You are not a financial services provider nor are you registered to serve as a trust.



Skim your 5% and give Nkosikho his money, @backabuddy. FFS. — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) June 3, 2019





Backabuddy that money better go to Nkosi’s personal bank account. pic.twitter.com/rW3SU46GPd — Vanessa Dube (@_RoseGold_25) June 3, 2019





After the criticism BackaBuddy released this statement: "In response to your concerns, Nkosikho will have full control of how his funds are utilised. Based on his personal request, the relevant institutions (children's education and living and home expenses) will be paid directly by BackaBuddy"





Please pay all the money into his personal account before we take this matter further, he deserve it, don't take advantage. We easily get angry, don't tempt us. We watching you. pic.twitter.com/FJp2zYwEk7 — Gambushe! (@MpongoKa) June 3, 2019





SHELL GETS DRAGGED





Then the Shell news broke. Shell's country chair, Hloniphizwe Mtolo, was seen on a video congratulating Mbele on the phone for his good deed. Mtolo then stated that Shell will be donating R500 000 to a charity of Mbele's choice and that Mbele would also be nominated in the upcoming Shell Service Awards and was invited to attend the ceremony in Zanzibar.





I am proud to work with an amazing Organisation Shell South Africa. I learnt at Shell, they value the spirit of Ubuntu & as a company Shell are moved by the act of kindness by their service champion Nkosikho Mbele.He has inspired us all to pay it forward!Ke a leboha @Shell pic.twitter.com/uI6Kgda5XY — Ronald Abvajee (@RonaldAbvajee) June 4, 2019





Users on Twitter were appalled at the apparent gall of Shell, who they accused of using a innocent and selfless moment to promote their brand and company.





But users went further and accused the company of being short sighted. Many users felt that the reality is that Mbele does not have the money or property to adequately uplift himself or his family and that the money Shell was giving to charity should in fact go to him.





The money was generated through his name, Shell just happened to be a company he works for. Now its management is forcing him to give it all away for the sake of publicity and awards show. He cant say no to Shell management for the sake of keeping his job #NkosikhoMbele pic.twitter.com/KiguY1D0mT — kenz (@Bokenza1) June 4, 2019





Dear @Shell,how is 500k donation to a charity of choice going to help #NkosikhoMbele. Your are such a disgrace to black people.is that the best you could do???😡😡😡#BoycottShell — Big Daddy.!!!! (@MakhubuSimanga) June 4, 2019



This money can be used to take this guy to college and empower him with skills or something. @shell stop this now. Give this guy his cash #NkosikhoMbele — Calm and collected Rob waku Binga (@robertsimaz) June 4, 2019





He got the money from the public,



so he should choose what to do with it. #Shell forcing him to donate to charity, is a PR disaster‼️ #NkosikhoMbele pic.twitter.com/o9szAin4mT — Mzansi Facts (@mzansi_facts) June 4, 2019





Are you serious? @Shell is asking #NkosikhoMbele at the age of 28 to choose a charity of his choice, donate 500k yet they haven’t ask him what he wants? However they are taking him to the some awards 😂😂😂 trust Corporate S.A to ill-treat blacks #BoycottShell pic.twitter.com/rEk7Z9Fkul — TIMOTHY. K. H. MOGOGOLE™ (@JustTimnyc) June 4, 2019





Do you think @Shell should rather give the R500 000 to #NkosikhoMbele? — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) June 4, 2019





