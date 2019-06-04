The initial Facebook post about Nkosikho Mbele. Picture: Monet van Deventer/Facebook
CAPE TOWN - Since news broke about Nkosikho Mbele's good will gesture Twitter users have been filled with joy, amusement and irritation - bordering on disdain - for energy company Shell and crowdfunding site BackaBuddy.
How did this start?

Mbele, a resident in Khayelitsha became an overnight hero after he used R100 out of his own pocket to pay for fuel for 21-year-old Monet van Deventer who had forgotten her bank card.

Van Deventer took to Facebook to share the story and her  post has since been shared over 50 000 times. She also started a crowdfunding campaign on the site BackaBuddy for Mbele with the aim of raising R100 000. The campaign clearly resonated with South Africans and surpassed the R100 000 mark, reaching R400 000 in just a few days. 

But people on Twitter were not happy on Monday when news surfaced that the money raised would not be given to Mbele directly and would instead be managed the crowdfunding platform on his behalf. The was apparently due to his safety.



After the criticism BackaBuddy released this statement: "In response to your concerns, Nkosikho will have full control of how his funds are utilised. Based on his personal request, the relevant institutions (children's education and living and home expenses) will be paid directly by BackaBuddy"


SHELL GETS DRAGGED 

Then the Shell news broke.  Shell's country chair, Hloniphizwe Mtolo, was seen on a video congratulating Mbele on the phone for his good  deed.  Mtolo then stated that Shell will be donating R500 000 to a  charity of Mbele's choice and that  Mbele would also be nominated in the upcoming Shell Service Awards and was invited to attend the ceremony in Zanzibar.


Users on Twitter were appalled at the apparent gall of Shell, who they accused of using a innocent and selfless moment to promote their brand and company. 

But users went further and accused the company of being short sighted. Many users felt that the reality is that Mbele does not have the money or property to adequately uplift himself or his family and that the money Shell was giving to charity should in fact go to him. 





WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY HERE:


CAPE TIMES 