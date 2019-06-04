You are not a financial services provider nor are you registered to serve as a trust.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) June 3, 2019
Skim your 5% and give Nkosikho his money, @backabuddy. FFS.
Backabuddy that money better go to Nkosi’s personal bank account. pic.twitter.com/rW3SU46GPd— Vanessa Dube (@_RoseGold_25) June 3, 2019
Please pay all the money into his personal account before we take this matter further, he deserve it, don't take advantage. We easily get angry, don't tempt us. We watching you. pic.twitter.com/FJp2zYwEk7— Gambushe! (@MpongoKa) June 3, 2019
I am proud to work with an amazing Organisation Shell South Africa. I learnt at Shell, they value the spirit of Ubuntu & as a company Shell are moved by the act of kindness by their service champion Nkosikho Mbele.He has inspired us all to pay it forward!Ke a leboha @Shell pic.twitter.com/uI6Kgda5XY— Ronald Abvajee (@RonaldAbvajee) June 4, 2019
The money was generated through his name, Shell just happened to be a company he works for. Now its management is forcing him to give it all away for the sake of publicity and awards show. He cant say no to Shell management for the sake of keeping his job #NkosikhoMbele pic.twitter.com/KiguY1D0mT— kenz (@Bokenza1) June 4, 2019
Dear @Shell,how is 500k donation to a charity of choice going to help #NkosikhoMbele. Your are such a disgrace to black people.is that the best you could do???😡😡😡#BoycottShell— Big Daddy.!!!! (@MakhubuSimanga) June 4, 2019
This money can be used to take this guy to college and empower him with skills or something. @shell stop this now. Give this guy his cash #NkosikhoMbele— Calm and collected Rob waku Binga (@robertsimaz) June 4, 2019
He got the money from the public,— Mzansi Facts (@mzansi_facts) June 4, 2019
so he should choose what to do with it. #Shell forcing him to donate to charity, is a PR disaster‼️ #NkosikhoMbele pic.twitter.com/o9szAin4mT
Are you serious? @Shell is asking #NkosikhoMbele at the age of 28 to choose a charity of his choice, donate 500k yet they haven’t ask him what he wants? However they are taking him to the some awards 😂😂😂 trust Corporate S.A to ill-treat blacks #BoycottShell pic.twitter.com/rEk7Z9Fkul— TIMOTHY. K. H. MOGOGOLE™ (@JustTimnyc) June 4, 2019
Do you think @Shell should rather give the R500 000 to #NkosikhoMbele?— Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) June 4, 2019