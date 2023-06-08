NMU student in court for stabbing woman 17 times

Cape Town - A 22-year-old male student accused of murdering a fellow Nelson Mandela University (NMU) woman student was expected back in court on July 5 for his bail application. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Luyanda Mahlanza, who made his first court appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, has been accused of stabbing his victim 17 times on Tuesday.

Mahlanza and the victim both attended NMU’s George Campus in the Western Cape. In a statement, the university said they were reeling in shock. "The university, in particular the George campus, extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student. The alleged perpetrator was taken into police custody.

“Counselling and other psychosocial support mechanisms, including pastoral services, have been arranged for students and staff affected by this tragedy. “Affected students are encouraged to approach Emthonjeni Student Wellness, while staff can access support through staff wellness interventions on the campus. The university, specifically the George campus, has been unimaginably shaken by this incident, and will do whatever it can to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agency in the quest for justice. “As the university, especially affected students and staff, deals with the resultant emotions, we appeal for calm and sensitivity as the police investigation runs its course,” the university said.