Police Minister Bheki Cele said no action has been taken against the top brass of the SAPS over the increase in violent crime following the release of the quarterly crime statistics. “No consequence management and/or disciplinary steps are currently being taken against any senior manager in the SAPS subsequent to the release of the fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2022-23 financial year,” Cele said.

He was responding in writing to parliamentary questions from DA MP Andrew Whitfield, who asked whether consequence management was taking place against any SAPS senior leadership at national and provincial level given the continuous unabated increase in crime in the fourth quarter, and yearly. Cele said the SAPS has developed and implemented various specific performance management frameworks to facilitate standardised cascading of strategic priorities, including those related to the reduction of levels of contact crimes “Crime prevention, combating and investigation of related deliverables have been included in the specific performance agreements that have been developed for provincial commissioners, deputy provincial commissioners, district commissioners and station commanders,” he said.