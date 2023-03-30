No arrests yet after Khayelitsha teen Thimna Kuze’s murder at a sleepover

Cape Town – Family of slain Khayelitsha teen Thimna Kuze are calling for justice after she was allegedly raped and murdered while at a sleepover in her friend’s home. It is alleged that a group of girls were raped at the sleepover on Saturday, but Kuze, 13, was killed.

No arrests have been made. Kuze’s cousin sister, Yolanda, said that the family were distraught and needed to see the man responsible for her murder apprehended. “She was my younger cousin and used to sleep over at my place in Site B. Her death shows how cruel the world is and we feel that gender-based violence (GBV) is not a priority in this country. We just want the man responsible to pay.

“The whole family is not taking this well, especially her mother. It's not natural for a mother to bury a child, especially under such circumstances. Justice must prevail and that’s all we want. This must be the last time the man is allowed to do this to any other woman or child, the law must protect us,” she said. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the investigation continues. “The cause of death of a 13-year-old girl are under investigation. A post-mortem was done and foul play was confirmed. Khayelitsha detectives and Khayelitsha FCS Unit are investigating the alleged rape allegations.