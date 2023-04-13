No arrests yet after six killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Ocean View

Cape Town - An eyewitness has described how three men stormed out of a white VW Polo, forcefully entering an Ocean View house where they shot and killed five people, with the 6th declared dead in hospital on Wednesday.

Five men were killed at the scene, and a sixth injured person was declared dead on arrival at hospital, said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa. The incident occurred at around 10.50am. “Crime scene experts are still combing the scene where six men were shot.

“Detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang Unit are investigating six counts of murder, and the motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, with no arrests affected as yet,” she said. Residents gathered at the scene in shock on Wednesday. Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair Mansoer Ismail said: “Residents are reeling in shock that this happened right under our noses. Gang shootings and ordinary shootings had subsided due to regular operations by the law enforcement agencies here, as well as the neighbourhood watch.

The gang shooting happened in Ocean View, but it's not from here, it’s gangs from outside who did this. “The whole community is shocked and wants answers,” he said. Ward councillor Simon Leill-Cock said that the incident, believed to be a hit, was a disappointment, as the area had been peaceful recently.

Action Society’s director of Community Safety, Ian Cameron said the situation could get worse with gang retaliation. “It’s even more concerning that the conviction rate is far less and this creates an environment for brazenness,” he said. Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact police on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line at 32211 or via the MySAPSApp.