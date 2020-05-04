No arrests yet for Clanwilliam farmer's murder

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Police have yet to make an arrest for the murder of a Clanwilliam farmer, who was stabbed to death on Friday. The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation (RFDO) said according to information, Andries Slinger, 38, was attacked with a knife after he tried to stop an alleged fight between farmworkers. He died en route to hospital. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the incident occurred at about 5.30pm. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated,” he said. Slingers’ father, Niklaas, said police were at the scene again yesterday.

He said he wanted to wait for them to finish their investigation before he commented, as he had heard several versions of what apparently happened.

“The police are still investigating, I want them to tell me what happened,” he said.

RFDO executive director Billy Claasen condemned the incident.

“We want to convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and the agricultural community,” he said.

Claasen said the agricultural community was an important part of the region’s food supply.

“Agriculture is the economic hub of our region, and the West Coast is also one of the food baskets of the Western Cape, and the country. As a result we need to protect those who work the land,” he said.

“We call on the police to leave no stone unturned to find the suspect. Someone needs to be arrested and charged.

“We need to work together to stop these evil attacks in the agricultural industry.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact their nearest police station; call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211.

Cape Times