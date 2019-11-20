The 54-year-old lieutenant-colonel attached to the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit was shot and killed last Thursday outside his Bishop Lavis home.
According to Kay’s family, unknown gunmen hid next to his front fence at about 6.30am and waited for him.
While reversing his car out of the driveway, a man approached him and shot him through the window, hitting Kay in the head and upper body.
His bullet-riddled body was found by his 81-year-old mother minutes after she heard the gunshots.