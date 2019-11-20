No arrests yet for top cop André Kay’s killing in alleged hit









André Kay Picture: Facebook Cape Town – The police have yet to make an arrest following an apparent hit on off-duty top cop André Kay. The 54-year-old lieutenant-colonel attached to the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit was shot and killed last Thursday outside his Bishop Lavis home. According to Kay’s family, unknown gunmen hid next to his front fence at about 6.30am and waited for him. While reversing his car out of the driveway, a man approached him and shot him through the window, hitting Kay in the head and upper body. His bullet-riddled body was found by his 81-year-old mother minutes after she heard the gunshots.

About 10 cartridges were found on the scene, five of which were inside the car. Nothing was taken.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said they were still investigating the killing.

On Sunday, colleagues, neighbouring residents and community policing forum (CPF) members joined his grieving family during an emotional memorial service.

Kay was described as a courageous, selfless police officer, who worked in the force for 32 years.

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “The community and the province lost someone who gave his all to serve people.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that people who are meant to protect you are being targeted. It is also concerning that the attack took place almost 1km from the police station and there is still no arrest.

“Many police officers have been killed this year alone and that cannot continue to happen. These are people with families and some are married and have young children.”

Kay’s niece, Kim Kay, said the family was making arrangements for him to be buried on Saturday.

“The family is devastated but we are trying to be strong for my grandmother. She is not taking this well at all, things were worse at the memorial service.’’

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

