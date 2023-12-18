No beach booze warns George municipality

The George Municipality has expressed concern about numerous attempts to bring in alcohol to beaches, including hiding bottles in nappies, in-between meat, and in the sand.

Law enforcement and beach monitors confiscated alcohol and removed intoxicated individuals, who the municipality said, was disturbing the peace of other beachgoers on Saturday. One person was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. “Our officers, authorised by municipal by-laws, will continue rigorous searches of cars and beachgoers,” the municipality said, reiterating its commitment to strictly enforcing its no alcohol policy on beaches.

Beach areas under the control of George Municipality include Wilderness Main Beach, Wilderness Lagoon, Wilderness Steps, Wilderness Leentjiesklip, Victoria Bay Beach, Gwaing River Mouth Beach and Day Camp, and Herold’s Bay Beach and Tidal Pool. “The municipality will continue to act decisively against the use of alcohol on its beaches and issue a stern warning that it will not tolerate alcohol consumption in these public spaces. “The control and searching of vehicles and bag access at municipal beaches are implemented under the Access to Public Premises and Access of Vehicles Act (53 1985).