Mayor Dan Plato Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – There's no cause for celebration just yet, housing activist group Reclaim the City (RTC) said, as the City this week recommended to council the sale of land in Woodstock for social housing. “We welcome every milestone in the development of affordable public housing in well-located areas. But we will celebrate when we see ground being broken and doors going on hinges,” RTC said.

If approved by the council, the two parcels of vacant land in Pine Road and Dillon Lane, which together comprise more than a hectare, would be transferred to a social housing partner at a nominal value of 10% of the market value of approximately R43million, the city said. This would allow for 240 social housing opportunities.

“We need thousands of new homes like Pine Road and Dillon Road. We look forward to the city taking a stand on other parcels like the Green Point Bowling Green and Fruit and Veg City which were promised,” RTC added.

Recently the Municipal Planning Tribunal also approved the rezoning application for the Salt River Market site, which will allow for a mixed-use development including 216 social housing units in addition to business and retail space.

“Plans for social housing developments near the city centre as well as near urban centres across the metro continue in earnest,” said mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi.

In 2017, RTC and residents occupied the old Woodstock Hospital.

Residents have since called the space home.

The city yesterday said the Woodstock Hospital site had been earmarked for social housing opportunities, but the planning could only start once the property was acquired from the province and approved by the council.

Mayor Dan Plato had met residents to discuss the matter when they protested at the Civic Centre earlier this month.

RTC yesterday issued a letter to the mayor in response to his visit, requesting another meeting to discuss their ideas for the space.

The letter read: “Mayor Plato, you say that we should not have occupied this old hospital. You said that we should wait on the waiting list even though you admitted it can take 20 or 30 years and you cannot build enough homes for everybody who needs them What must people like us do if you need a home today?”