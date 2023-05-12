No clowning around as McLaren Circus barred entry

Cape Town - Animal rights activists have applauded a decision by the Gqeberha sports club to withdraw permission to host the controversial McLaren Circus on its grounds. The event, which was expected to be held from May 24 until May 28 on the grounds, was cancelled by the Londt Park Sports Club on Wednesday.

“Please note: the McLaren Circus will no longer be hosted at Londt Park Sport Club,” the club announced on their social media. McLaren Circus spokesperson Karl Hildebrandt said they were taken aback and saddened by the Londt Park Sports Club committee's decision “McLaren Circus’ proposed arrival, in Gqeberha, was May 23, with shows commencing from May 24 until May 28 2023. We were excited to return to Gqeberha, as we haven’t visited the area for quite sometime now and there were quite a lot of enquiries about our return.

“We are definitely taken aback and saddened by the decision, especially since they had granted us an approval letter as well as accepted our payment for rental. “Not just that, but we have already invested in marketing our event and there has been quite a good amount of tickets sold, through our website, already,“ he said. Hildebrandt said alleged intimidation and people “harassing” the owner of the club contributed to the decision.

“When ‘animal rights activists’ claim victory of a ground cancellation, they forget of all the staff and animals that the owner now has to make alternative arrangement for, placing management in a situation that is extremely stressful,” he said. The McLaren Circus has received sharp criticism for animal cruelty over the years, with animal activists raising concerns that the animals were caged. Beauty Without Cruelty chairperson Toni Brockhoven applauded the club for “taking a stand”, saying there was no educational value in seeing animals in a circus setting where they cannot express the most basic behaviours.

“Lions usually travel 10 to 50km daily within a 250km radius. Keeping them fed and sheltered does not make up for denying them their natural instincts. “These animals are taken from their natural surroundings. There is inherent cruelty inflicted on circus animals, especially the big cats. The circus defence is that the animals are cared for and used to it, but it is no excuse to exploit these animals for five minutes out of a two-hour show, soon forgotten. Circus goers go home afterwards. The animals get a cage,” she said. Animal rights organisation Ban the Trade also thanked the club for their compassion for animals.