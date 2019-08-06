Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Despite rising dam levels, the City said that tariffs and water restrictions would not be lowered any time soon. Dam levels in the province had reached their highest levels in four years, the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said yesterday, and stand at an average of 61.2% across the province compared to 54% in 2016.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “Some major dams are already 100% full while others, like Clanwilliam Dam on the West Coast, have reported a second weekly increase of above 20% for the past week.”

Major Dam statistics showed the Voëlvlei Dam is 79.6% full, the Bergriver Dam 100% full, the Theewaterskloof Dam 66.5% full and the Clanwilliam Dam 91.6% full.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “October 31 is the end of the hydrological cycle for Cape Town.

"This is the appropriate period to make decisions regarding restriction levels without pre-empting decisions that may impact on dam levels during the next or future yearly hydrological cycles.

“Along with the restriction levels, the tariffs will also be considered at this time.”

Tariffs were set to recover the cost of delivering the service, Limberg added.

“The changing of the tariffs will thus need to take into consideration the usage patterns and risk of under-recovering of revenue.”

Tariffs and restrictions are now on new level 1, and the next level down is no restrictions.

“Future reductions will depend on changes in consumer patterns.”

UCT Environmental & Geographical Science Department senior lecturer Dr Kevin Winter said managing overflowing Cape Town dams was a challenge.

Calls to build another large storage dam in the Western Cape ought to recognise the limitations and immaturity in monitoring and understanding of complex natural systems, he added.

Cape Times