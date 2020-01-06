No festive joy for family of Langa man abducted in car boot









Lonwabo Ngqokolayi Picture: Facebook Cape Town – There was no festive joy for a Langa family who are still searching for their 27-year-old son, last seen shoved into the boot of a vehicle by armed men for allegedly stealing a weave in November. Usually Lonwabo Ngqokolayi from Zone 14 in Langa would put his plans aside to ensure he had his plate filled with delicious Christmas and New Years’ food at his mother’s house, his family said. A family friend whose name is being withheld for fear of victimisation said threats were made on Ngqokolayi’s life before he was abducted. “Things have been really difficult for his mother and siblings. We never thought a month would go by and he hasn’t been found.” She desperately wants closure and has prepared herself for any news.

“If he is no longer alive, we just want to bury his bones,” she said.

On the day Ngqokolayi disappeared two women had allegedly arrived at his mother’s house in the morning to report that he had robbed one of them of a weave.

He denied the accusations.

While Ngqokolayi was standing outside his Wendy house with a friend, four men, one of them allegedly known to residents, dragged Ngqokolayi to a nearby vehicle, shoved him into the boot and sped off.

Ngqokolayi’s friend managed to escape and told his family what had happened.

A passer-by allegedly witnessed the incident but was afraid to intervene as the men were armed. Family members have said they believe police are not taking the case seriously.

“Police have been dragging their feet since day one.

“Only now they want his friend who saw everything to go for an identification parade. It seems like they want the family to find the friend. This is very confusing because this would mean we must do their job,” the relative said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the search and investigation into Ngqokolayi’s disappearance continued.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can anonymously contact Langa detectives on 021 695 8000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

