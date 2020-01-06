Usually Lonwabo Ngqokolayi from Zone 14 in Langa would put his plans aside to ensure he had his plate filled with delicious Christmas and New Years’ food at his mother’s house, his family said.
A family friend whose name is being withheld for fear of victimisation said threats were made on Ngqokolayi’s life before he was abducted.
“Things have been really difficult for his mother and siblings. We never thought a month would go by and he hasn’t been found.”
She desperately wants closure and has prepared herself for any news.