Hopes of finding the remaining 11 fishermen aboard the sunken MFV Lepanto owned by Sea Harvest were dealt a major blow when the search-and-rescue operation was called off on Sunday. They are presumed to have drowned.

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) launched an investigation after the vessel sank about 34 nautical miles offshore of Hout Bay on Friday afternoon. In a joint statement, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Samsa said that at about 3.30pm on Friday a Mayday distress call was received about a South Africa-flagged fishing trawler with 20 crewmen on board that had reportedly sunk quickly. At least five fishing vessels reached the search area, locating and recovering nine of 20 local fishermen from a life raft.

“The nine survivors were not injured and they were brought to the Port of Table Bay aboard a fellow fishing vessel during the night. They are in the care of their fishing company. “The NSRI Hout Bay rescue craft Nadine Gordimer and Albie Matthews, and an NSRI Table Bay rescue craft, DHL Deliverer, were launched. The SAPS, Police Sea Borderline Control, SAPS WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services), Western Cape Government Health EMS Metro control and rescue squad, Disaster Risk Management, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service and Law Enforcement Marine Unit were placed on alert,” they said. It was all hands on deck with Transnet National Ports Authority, Port of Table Bay Port Control and NSRI duty controllers assisting the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre in the logistics and co-ordination of the search-and-rescue operation. Both life rafts of the casualty fishing vessel have been recovered.

An Aerios Global Aviation helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft joined in the search operation which continued on Saturday and Sunday with no sign of the missing fishermen. “A search-and-rescue operation for 11 crew members of a sunken fishing trawler in the Atlantic Ocean about 34 nautical miles from the nearest coastal land area has been called off, with an investigation of the incident now under way,” said Samsa. Sea Harvest CEO Felix Ratheb said the crew were all South Africans from different parts of Cape Town. The company owns the fishing trawler, which is one of the vessels within the group’s Viking fishing division.

“Authorities confirmed to the company that the search-and-rescue operation for 11 missing crewmen of the sunken MFV Lepanto has been called off in view of the significant time lapsed since the accident. Tragically, the missing crewmen are now presumed drowned. “Keeping our staff safe at sea is our key priority. “As a company, we are devastated by this tragedy.

“We have been in ongoing contact with the families, with a senior team and a counsellor visiting each family of the missing men today. We will continue to support them, as well as the rescued men and their families. “We are also providing updates and counselling for our broader employee base, as this has been extremely upsetting and sad for all of us. “We are working closely with the relevant authorities, primarily the South African Maritime Safety Authority, to establish the cause of the accident as soon as possible. We wish to thank our employees and the rescue organisations for their active search-and-rescue operations since Friday,” said Ratheb.

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy reacted with shock and sadness to the incident. She welcomed the appointment of the casualty investigation team by Samsa, saying the investigation would determine the cause of the sinking and ensure that all safety protocols were followed. “I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the 11 crew members who are now presumed deceased.

"I understand that the families of the bereaved fishermen have been informed that the search has been called off and that they are receiving professional counselling and support, and appropriate counselling will be given to the other fishermen who survived this incident," said Creecy. The department said a review of the search progression, the search efforts, and the continuous lack of sighting reports from the incident start, and the unfavourable weather, led the Samsa Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre to conclude the search-and-rescue effort. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he was briefed on the situation and the search.