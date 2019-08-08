Two firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members attended to the scene at Van der Stel train station, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said. Photo: City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a train that was on fire at Van Der Stel railway station in Somerset West at 3.45pm on Thursday. Two firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members are currently on scene, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

"The swift response from both Somerset West and Strand fire crews led to the fire being contained to two carriages. No injuries have been reported," he said.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed that two train carriages, part of train number 3219 en route to Strand, caught fire.

"The incident impacts all inbound/outbound Strand trains that are forced to terminate at Firgrove Station until further notice. Commuters are advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Firgrove and Strand," she said.

"Mop-up operations will commence after the train has been moved to the depot and safety tests have been conducted to assess whether underlying or overhead infrastructure suffered damage as a result of the fire.

"The cost of the damage will only be confirmed once Prasa's loss adjusters have assessed the carriages."

On July 8, a Cape Town-bound train from Strand caught fire between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations, with one motor coach being affected.

Metrorail response teams had to rush to switch off the overhead electricity to enable firefighters to safely extinguish the fire. Two commuters sustained minor injuries after being forced to jump from the train.