Cape Town – Retail giant Woolworths has pulled its Valentine’s Day advert after a social media backlash over gender stereotyping. This was despite some finding humour in the posters, which featured messages - one from a man’s perspective and another from a woman’s - before them going on a date.

The accounts detailed things that drive a couple mad about each other, before finishing off with a line saying “love always wins”.

Woolworths said their intention was “a light-hearted reference to cliched idiosyncrasies within so many relationships, rather than any gender stereotyping”.

“This is not how the campaign has landed with everyone, and because our last intention would ever be to cause offence, we apologise and are taking down the campaign messaging.”

One social media user said she saw nothing wrong with the campaign: “People are apparently outraged at Woolworths’ Valentine’s Day campaign. Seriously?

"What happened to light-hearted fun? Mocking ourselves for silly stereotypes? Some people need to be bubble wrapped and shipped to a deserted island where all that can offend them is a coconut.”

I have no idea what conversations did or didn’t happen in the marketing department that resulted in this god awful Valentines campaign from @WOOLWORTHS_SA 😶 It’s like there was no team meet and one person took their idea and ran rogue with it. How embarrassing for the company. pic.twitter.com/ZOioi5wTuQ — Nicky Schrire (@nickyschrire) February 4, 2019

Another said she felt that the retailer had missed the mark.

“I saw the ads, and my sense was that they were trying something, humour or sarcasm, and just didn’t get it right. I can see where they’re trying to go, I think.

‘‘But the ads could have been funny if they didn’t just drag out old, overdone stereotypes. If they had been more loving.”

Woolworths has recently been fielding controversy after being forced to pull baby carriers they copied from a local business owner.

Ubuntu Baba baby carrier creator Shannon McLaughlin accused the retailer of stealing her design, after noting stark similarities.

The retailer has since met McLaughlin and issued her with an apology before announcing that they would be removing the remaining carriers from their stores and donating them to needy mothers.

The retailer and McLaughlin are still in discussions about possible compensation.

Cape Times